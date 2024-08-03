KRCS Lays Foundation Stone For Development Complex In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has laid the foundation stone of Ghanima Abdulaziz Al-Sager complex project in Al Mahrah Governorate, east of Yemen, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign.

In a press release on Saturday, the humanitarian response institution, the executor of the project, said that undersecretary of Al Mahrah Governorate Awadh Quwaizeran and local officials have laid the cornerstone for this development project.

Quwaizeran lauded the KRCS for supporting development in Yemen in all sectors, thanking the Amir, Kuwait, the government and Kuwaitis for this support.

Head of the institution office in Hadhramout Salem Bawazir said it is one of the largest projects carried out by the institution on an area of 6,000 square meters.

It has five main buildings, including a 13-classroom school, a two-storey health center and a mosque, in addition to a development center for children and women and other facilities, he added.

The project is part of Kuwait's continued backing to Yemen and Yemenis in different sectors, he noted. (end)

sns









MENAFN03082024000071011013ID1108513631