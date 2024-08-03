Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Gubkinskaya Oil Depot In Belgorod Region - SBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An unspecified number of Ukrainian drones hit the Gubkinskaya oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Drones hit the Gubkinskaya oil depot in the Belgorod region. On social media, Russians reported a series of explosions and a blaze at the depot, as well as activated air defenses," the source told the agency.

The SBU added that, besides a warehouse where glide bombs had been stored, Rostov region's Morozovsk airfield, hit by Ukrainian drones overnight Saturday also hosted air defense systems and aviation equipment.

"The special operation was carried out jointly with the GUR (defense intelligence) and Defense Forces. The Ukrainian drones performed perfectly, hitting an ammunition depot. The massive detonation left local residents seeking for swear words to desribe their impressions of the scale of the blasts," the SBU reported.

It is noted that Russian authorities are trying to conceal the strike that hit the military facility, briefly reporting of unnamed warehouses catching fire.

As reported earlier, the General Staff said the Ukrainian Defense Forces overnight Saturday hit Russia's Morozovsk airfield, targeting ammunition depots where glide bombs are believed to have been stored.