Truth Will Be Revealed In SI’S Death After Probe: K’Taka HM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Reacting to the suspicious death of a Sub-Inspector (SI) over alleged mental torture by a local MLA who was seeking a bribe over a posting in Yadgir District, Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara said on Saturday that he has ordered a probe into the case.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, he clarified that the 35-year-old SI Parashurama did not commit suicide, nor did he leave a death note.

The SI's wife has filed a complaint, stating that he was distressed over a transfer issue.

HM Parameshwara said that the allegations would be considered, and an investigation would be conducted in this regard.

“Preliminary information is being gathered, and an FIR will be filed to initiate the investigation,” he said.

Regarding the accusation that local legislators were given money, he said it was not possible to confirm whether this was true or not until the investigation was completed.

He emphasised that he does not consider the community but rather focusses on the law.

“When such incidents occur, an FIR must be filed. An inspection is carried out before filing the FIR, and it will be registered regardless of whether the legislators are from the ruling party or not,” HM Parameshwara said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that police have booked Congress MLA Channareddy Patil and his son Pampanagouda under the Atrocity act.

Police have named MLA Patil as accused number one and his son as the second accused.