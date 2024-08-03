Afghanistan Consulate In Mashhad Resumes Passport Issuance And Renewal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Consulate in Mashhad, Iran, announced that the issuance of electronic passports and passport renewals has resumed.

According to the announcement, applicants can begin visiting the consulate starting from Saturday, August 3. The consulate posted on its Social platfrom X, Thursday, August 1, that individuals seeking electronic passports, passport renewals, visas, and road passes can come to the consulate with the necessary documents.

The consulate also stated that the issue of visa issuance by Iranian and consular missions in Afghanistan for holders of renewed passports with stickers has been resolved.

Last week, the Islamic Republic transferred the Afghan Consulate in Mashhad to the Taliban, and now a Taliban official named Faiz-ur-Rahman Ataei serves as the Consul General in Mashhad.

Ahmad Masoumi-Far, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's representation in the northeast of the country, informed ISNA news agency that the person in charge of the Afghan Consulate in Mashhad is currently serving as an interim head.

Faiz-ur-Rahman Ataei was introduced as the new Taliban Consul General in Mashhad during a ceremony last week.

Previously, Abdul Jabar Ansar, the former Consul General of Afghanistan in Mashhad, confirmed that his term in the city had concluded. Sources indicated that this change in consulate leadership was made following agreements between the Taliban government and the Islamic Republic.

