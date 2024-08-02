FORMER DOJ OFFICIAL FRANK AMANAT JOINS MOTLEY RICE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accomplished N.Y. attorney strengthens firm's fight to protect whistleblowers, public interests

Motley Rice LLC, one of the nation's largest plaintiffs' litigation firms, announces the addition of litigator F. Franklin Amanat

as a member attorney in the firm's New York office. With over three decades of experience navigating complex matters for public and private sector clients, Amanat bolsters the firm's mission to protect whistleblowers who bravely expose corporate misconduct, fraud, and deceptive trade practices.

Through his diverse practice, Amanat advocates for a broad range of plaintiffs, including relators in False Claims Act (FCA)

qui tam

matters and whistleblowers submitting confidential tips to regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as well as defrauded investors, deceived consumers, and other plaintiffs harmed by corporate wrongdoing who pursue relief through securities fraud, antitrust, and commercial litigations. He has additional experience litigating Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) matters and will collaborate on anti-terrorism, sexual abuse, trafficking, and other human rights matters. In addition, he will bring his substantial government litigation experience to bear both in vindicating the interests of public clients and in seeking justice for people harmed by government wrongdoing.

"Frank possesses impressive investigatory, trial, and negotiation experience coupled with a broad range of policy and legal knowledge that will be of great benefit to our clients," stated Securities and Consumer Fraud Chair, Bill Narwold.

Before joining the private sector, Amanat spent more than 20 years at the U.S. Department of Justice, managing a diverse portfolio of over 400 cases on behalf of more than 70 federal agencies. As senior counsel within the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York, he led the prosecution of United States v. Barclays Capital, No. 16-CV-7057. The case resulted in a $2 billion settlement*, marking the DOJ's largest single recovery under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA), to this day.

Outside the courtroom, Amanat served as an adjunct associate professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, where he directed the Government Civil Litigation Clinic for two years. Amanat earned a J.D. from Harvard and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is fluent in English, French, and has a working knowledge of Farsi.

"I am honored to be joining a team that advocates for the rights of

whistleblowers , workers, consumers, families, and investors, and that aggressively seeks justice for those harmed by wrongdoing and negligence," Frank Amanat said. Amanat is licensed in New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.

Motley Rice

With a tradition of representing those whose rights have been violated, Motley Rice attorneys gained recognition for their pioneering asbestos lawsuits, their work with the State Attorneys General and whistleblower Dr. Jeffrey Wigand in the landmark litigation against Big Tobacco, and their representation of 9/11 families in the ongoing lawsuit against terrorist financiers. Today Motley Rice attorneys represent thousands of clients in multidistrict, class, and individual actions in numerous state and federal courts. They work with a variety of whistleblowers and relators in matters related to securities, health care, and procurement fraud; antitrust; consumer protection; environmental contamination; prescription and over-the-counter drugs; medical devices; human rights; aviation disasters; and data privacy. Motley Rice is headquartered at 28 Bridgeside Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and has additional offices in Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; and West Virginia. For more information, contact Motley Rice attorney William Narwold

(CT, DC, NY, SC)

at 1.800.768.4026 or visit .

and X.

Motley Rice LLC, a SC Limited Liability Company, is engaged in the NJ practice of law through Motley Rice New Jersey LLC. Esther Berezofsky is the attorney responsible for New Jersey practice. *Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

