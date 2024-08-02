Beryl's Bite, Jorge's Balm: Fedex Hero Delivers For Jamaica

(MENAFN- 3BL) When Hurricane Beryl unleashed its fury on Jamaica, the island nation was left reeling. Homes were destroyed, lives were disrupted, and urgent humanitarian aid was desperately needed. Miles away, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, the FedEx Global Citizenship team faced a daunting challenge: getting critical supplies to those affected as quickly as possible.

Enter Jorge Palacios, a project engineer based in Miami. Unfamiliar to the Global Citizenship team, Jorge's name was quietly passed along by a colleague in Freight Movement. Little did they know, they were about to witness an extraordinary display of dedication and expertise.

Jorge was no stranger to the devastation wrought by hurricanes. Having lived through the aftermath of a similar disaster in Puerto Rico, he understood the urgency and the profound impact such events have on communities. His empathy, coupled with his deep knowledge of FedEx operations across Latin America and the Caribbean, made him the ideal person to lead this mission.

Tasked with shepherding an eight-pallet shipment containing over 2,000 wound care kits and hygiene supplies to Jamaica on behalf of International Medical Corps, Jorge went above and beyond. He coordinated with the operations team, ensuring a smooth journey for the critical cargo. His meticulous attention to detail was evident as he navigated the complex logistics, including customs clearance.

When the shipment finally arrived in Jamaica, relief washed over the International Medical Corps team. Grateful for the timely assistance, they extended their thanks to Jorge. With characteristic humility, he responded, "It was our honor/pleasure to serve your organization and the people of Jamaica during this operation."

Back in Memphis, the FedEx Global Citizenship team was equally impressed by Jorge's efforts. His commitment to helping those in need was evident in every interaction. As they expressed their gratitude for his extraordinary work, Jorge simply stated,“It's my pleasure and honor to assist those in need during this crisis. I have been on the other side (living in Puerto Rico) and understand the urgency and needs of those that are living this type of tragedy.”

Jorge Palacios' actions during the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl serve as a powerful reminder of the human spirit. His story is a testament to the positive impact one individual can make. As the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season unfolds, the FedEx Global Citizenship team finds solace in knowing they have a true champion in Jorge, ready to step up once again if needed.

