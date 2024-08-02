Global Industrial Laminating Machines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Laminating Machines Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Laminating Machines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial laminating machines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $493.04 billion in 2023 to $521.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for packaging solutions, globalization and international trade, diverse application industries, environmental regulations, cost-effective production.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial laminating machines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $634.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable solutions, emerging markets and industries, customization and flexibility, stringent quality standards, e-commerce packaging requirements.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Laminating Machines Market

The growing demand for the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the industrial laminating machines market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the collection of companies, organizations, and activities involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and maintaining motor vehicles. The growing demand for the automotive industry significantly contributes to the increased use of industrial laminating machines. Laminates are widely used in the automotive industry for various applications such as interior trim, door panels, and instrument panels that can improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial laminating machines market include Nordson Corporation, Bobst Group SA, General Binding Corporation, Mactac, FRIMO Group GmbH, Emsur S.A., Kenmec Group.

Major companies operating in the industrial laminating machines market are developing innovative products such as pad-press multistack laminator machines to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increased revenue. The pad-press multistack laminator machine is a valuable tool for manufacturers of glass-glass solar modules. It is a highly efficient, reliable, and cost-effective machine that can help improve the quality and productivity of solar module manufacturing.

Segments:

1) By Type: Wet Laminating Machine, Thermal Laminating Machine, Dry Bond Laminating Machine

2) By Technology: Infrared Technology, Ultrasonic Technology

3) By Substrate Material: Paper, Film, Foil, Other Materials

4) By Operation: Manual, Semi-Automated, Automated

5) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Medical, Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the industrial laminating machines market in 2023. The regions covered in the industrial laminating machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Industrial Laminating Machines Market Definition

Industrial laminating machines refer to specialized equipment designed for laminating or bonding materials together by applying heat, pressure, or adhesive. These machines are commonly used in various industries for enhancing the properties of materials, such as their strength, durability, appearance, and protection.

Industrial Laminating Machines Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Laminating Machines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial laminating machines market size , industrial laminating machines market drivers and trends, industrial laminating machines market major players, industrial laminating machines competitors' revenues, industrial laminating machines market positioning, and industrial laminating machines market growth across geographies. The industrial laminating machines market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

