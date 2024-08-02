Eight Indian Citizens Who Fought On Side Of Russia Were Killed In War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is deceptively recruiting foreigners for the war. In particular, eight Indians are known to have been killed in this war. Another 63 people are trying to get early release from the Russian army.

This was announced in Telegra by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is engaged in the forced recruitment of foreign citizens to participate in an illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. Eight Indians are known to have been killed in this war. Another 63 people are trying to get an early release from the Russian army, where they were fraudulently recruited," Yermak said.

He stressed that in this way Russia is violating the principles of international law, using deception and pressure to involve citizens of other states in the aggression against Ukraine.

As reported, in April, the UK Ministry of Defence , citing intelligence data, said that Russia continues to recruit foreign nationals to fight against Ukraine in an attempt to avoid unpopular measures of internal mobilisation.

Foreigners are offered to join a "special" unit of the Russian army and promised a monthly salary of USD 2,200, an additional USD 2,000, a Russian passport, free medical care and training.

In mid-2023, online recruitment ads were distributed specifically to citizens of neighbouring countries such as Armenia and Kazakhstan, with monthly salary offers of USD 1,973 and a payment of USD 5,140 upon joining the army, the report said. Last year, Russia also appealed to Central Asian migrants inside the occupying power.

Recently, there have been reports that migrants from India and Nepal have been recruited and sent to fight in Ukraine.

Photo for illustration purposes