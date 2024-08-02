QEWC Completes Its Reorganisation Process

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC), announced that it has completed the reorganisation of QEWC. As of July 2024 QEWC has begun managing all commercial, administrative, and technical activities for Nebras Power through a services agreement. In this context, Nebras Power's personnel, associated business systems and processes have been transferred to QEWC.

With guidance from H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, of State for Affairs and Chairman of the Board, the reorganisation initiative reflects the commitment of the Board of Directors, to enhance the vital role played by QEWC in supporting growth of the national electricity and water sector and meeting the country's sector requirements with the highest efficiency.

As per the direction set by its Board of Directors, QEWC aims at supporting the development of its subsidiaries to expand their business in Qatar and internationally.

The optimization of QEWC activities will foster the contribution to important projects for the country's future and strengthen its global outreach.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Nasser Al Hajri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of QEWC, highlighted the importance of this change in achieving operational synergies, streamlining and harmonizing internal business systems and processes across the QEWC Group.

He added that this ultimately will enable success in the future chapters of QEWC's development.