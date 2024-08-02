Body Of Girl Retrieved From River Jhelum After Two Days In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a teenage girl, who jumped into the river Jhelum near Habba Kadal, was retrieved on Friday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of the teenage girl (name withheld) was retrieved from the river Jhelum near Chattabal this morning.

The teenage girl had jumped into the river Jhelum from Habba Kadal bridge, a of which also went on the social platforms.

Soon after the incident, the SDRF team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation for the two straight days.

The body was however that was floating on the water near Chattabal, was retrieved this morning, the officials said.

Moreover, police have taken up the investigation into the matter.