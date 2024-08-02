Over 1,700 Schools Temporarily Closed Due To Severe Flooding Across Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Aug 2 (IANS) Over 1,700 in nine regions and states across Myanmar have temporarily closed due to severe flooding, said the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

The floods were caused by rising water levels of the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers, the information team said.

To ensure that students don't miss out on learning, the missed school days will be made up on holidays when the water recedes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, 1,120 schools have been damaged by natural disasters across the country, the statement said.