Monica Ageno Releases New Fantasy Romance - Sought By Fate

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where magic defines your worth, an untamed power threatens to topple the highest of hierarchies—and ignite an unexpected passion.



Kingdom Books proudly announces the release of Sought By Fate by Monica Ageno, a magical new addition to the fantasy romance genre. Published on August 1, 2024, this spellbinding novel invites readers into a world where magic dictates societal status and forbidden desires ignite tumultuous passions.



In a realm divided by the strength of magic, society is stratified into the Fate Blessed, the Fate Gifted, and the Forgotten. Sought By Fate follows the story of Storm, the formidable First Commander of the army, whose life is marked by control and precision. An ordered existence, unchallenged until the arrival of Feylin. An interference of the Fates that he neither wanted nor desired.



Feylin lives a precarious life among those with formidable powers while concealing her dangerous abilities. What starts as admiration for Storm soon morphs into a fiery animosity as Feylin grapples with her emotions and the perilous forces conspiring against her. As she fights to protect her secrets and her life, she and Storm are drawn into a tumultuous dance of power, passion, and peril.



Fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses, The Name of the Wind, and The Priory of the Orange Tree will find themselves enthralled by this captivating tale of forbidden magic and heart-pounding suspense.





About the Author:

Monica Ageno is an acclaimed author of fantasy romance, known for her intricate world-building and compelling characters. Her storytelling weaves together magic and romance, creating unforgettable journeys for her readers.



She hides her magic to survive, but in Storm’s world of order and power, she becomes the chaos that could destroy everything he knows.





