Paris Olympics: Indian Judoka Tulika Maan Bows Out In Opener

Paris, Aug 2 (IANS) India's Tulika Maan's campaign in her maiden ended early as she crashed out in the opening round of Judo women's +78kg event at the Paris Games, here on Friday.

Making her Olympic debut, Tulika Maan was up against Idalys Ortiz in the round of 32, where she suffered a 0-10 loss to end her campaign.

Tulika, 25, was a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist. Her opponent Ortiz is a Cuban judo legend. The 34-year-old is a four-time Olympic medallist and was the champion at London 2012.

Notably, Maan was the ninth woman Judoka from India to compete in the Olympic Games. No Indian judoka has bagged a medal at the Olympic Games.

Tulika came agonisingly close to winning India's sixth Judo medal in Asian Games last year but lost the bronze medal match to Amarsaikhan Adiyasuren (Mongolia) in Hangzhou.

She also finished fifth at the Asian Championships in Hong Kong in April this year.