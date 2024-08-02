Rashmika Mandanna Wishes 'Pushpa's Music Composer 'Garu' DSP On His 45Th B'day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna penned a birthday note for composer and Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who turned 45 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika, who has 43.8 million followers, posted a photo of DSP holding a piano.

The background reads: "Happy birthday Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad," with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' written in the corner.

The actress captioned the post: "Happiest birthday to you DSP garuuuuu."

DSP previously composed the album for Rashmika and Allu Arjun's action drama movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

He has now composed the music for the second instalment of the 'Pushpa' series, titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The upcoming Telugu action drama film is also directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh, and Ajay Ghosh.

The film is set to hit theaters on December 6.

On the work front, DSP began his music career in 1997 by composing one of the eight tracks in the studio album titled 'Dance Party'.

He made his breakthrough in the Tollywood industry by composing the soundtrack of 'Anandam' in 2001, a romantic film directed by Srinu Vaitla and starring Akash and Rekha in the lead roles.

DSP has since composed for films like 'Thotti Gang', 'Manmadhudu', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Oka Oorilo', 'Ready', 'Arya 2', 'Gabbar Singh', 'Iddarammayilatho', 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Alludu Seenu', 'Srimanthudu', 'Nenu Sailaja', 'Khaidi No. 150', 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Middle Class Abbayi', 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', 'Rang De', 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu', 'F3', 'The Warriorr', 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga', and 'Waltair Veerayya', among many others.

DSP's upcoming projects include Thandel', 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', 'Kubera', and 'RC17'.