Iphone To Macbook: Take A Look At Full List Of Devices That Will Get Apple Intelligence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Apple recently released the 18.1 beta, iPadOS 18.1 beta, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta. Many much awaited Apple Intelligence improvements, including an improved Siri and an upgraded Photos app with support for natural language search, are included in the latest software version.

It still lacks some AI capabilities, though, such as Genmoji and ChatGPT integration for picture creation, which the firm claims will be available later this year. While iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will all come with Apple Intelligence built in, not every iPhone, iPad, or Mac will have access to every function because most processing takes place on the device itself.

If you are wondering whether your Apple device will get these features, here's the full list of devices that support Apple Intelligence.

iPhone



iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max All iPhone 16 series devices (expected)

iPad



M1 iPad Air

M2 iPad Air

M1 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Pro M4 iPad Pro

MacBook



M1 MacBook Pro

M2 MacBook Pro

M3 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air M3 MacBook Air

iMac



M1 iMac M2 iMac

Mac



M1 Mac Studio

M2 Mac Studio

M1 Mac mini

M2 Mac mini M3 Mac Pro

It's currently unknown whether the tech giant is planning to add any of these functions to the Vision Pro, HomePod, or Apple Watch. Apple also made it clear that at launch, Apple Intelligence features will only be available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Your Apple device will receive iOS 18 beta, iPadOS 18 beta, and MacOS Sequoia 15 beta instead of iOS 18.1 beta, iPadOS 18.1 beta, and MacOS Sequoia 15.1 beta if it is not compatible with Apple Intelligence features. It should be noted that after installing the most recent beta, you will not be able to utilise the Apple Intelligence capabilities immediately as they are currently only available in the United States and need users to sign up for a waitlist.

