Dr. Sandeep Marwah Visits United Nations Headquarters In New York

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned social worker and educationist, and President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, made a significant visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Accompanied by Guru Dileep, a celebrated yoga master and spiritual leader, Dr. Marwah engaged with numerous national and international leaders, highlighting his commitment to global peace and sustainable development.



During his visit, Dr. Marwah had the opportunity to tour the Security Council of the UN, where he shared his insights and experiences with the press. He elaborated on the extensive activities and initiatives undertaken by the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, as well as the Indian Federation of United Nations Organizations (IFUNA), where he serves as a patron.



Dr. Marwah emphasized the Foundation's dedication to celebrating and propagating the key observances marked by the United Nations.“We have been celebrating every day as marked by the United Nations. We are committed to propagating each subject mentioned in the books of the United Nations,” he stated.



The collaborative efforts of Marwah Studios, AAFT University, and over a hundred other organizations under Dr. Marwah's leadership are focused on critical global issues. These include environmental and climate change, disability, support for underprivileged children, women empowerment, and education for all. These efforts are in alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations.



Dr. Marwah's visit underscores his unwavering commitment to fostering international cooperation and sustainable development. His work through various organizations continues to make a significant impact on communities worldwide, driving positive change and promoting peace.



