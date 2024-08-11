UAE Delegation To Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base
Date
8/11/2024 6:05:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- An official National Guard delegation from the UAE's National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) visited the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base on Sunday.
The visit aimed to learn about Kuwait's search and rescue operations and the latest developments at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC).
Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a statement the Director General of Coast Guard Commodore sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah received the NSRC delegation.
According to the statement, the visit was part of the ongoing joint security and military cooperation, as well as the exchange of expertise among GCC countries. (end) ahk
MENAFN11082024000071011013ID1108541438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.