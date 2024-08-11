UAE Delegation To Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- An official National Guard delegation from the UAE's National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) visited the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base on Sunday.

The visit aimed to learn about Kuwait's search and rescue operations and the latest developments at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC).

Kuwait's of Interior said in a statement the Director General of Coast Guard Commodore Mubarak Ali received the NSRC delegation.

According to the statement, the visit was part of the ongoing joint security and military cooperation, as well as the exchange of expertise among GCC countries. (end) ahk

