Ukrainian gas carrier announces natural gas flow amid regional clashes

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Ukrainian transit company confirmed that Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine are proceeding as usual, despite ongoing clashes in Russia's Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas hub is located. The company assured that there has been no disruption in the transportation of gas, which continues uninterrupted amid the reported unrest. This statement highlights the resilience of the gas transit system amidst the regional tensions.



The company further detailed that Gazprom, Russia's state-owned giant, plans to increase the volume of gas transported through Ukraine to approximately 42 million cubic meters on Saturday. This planned increase comes after an expected delivery of 38.5 million cubic meters on Friday. The steady flow of gas is crucial for European energy supplies, and Gazprom's adherence to the transit schedule underscores the ongoing commitment to maintaining supply consistency despite external challenges.



This reassurance from the Ukrainian transit company is particularly significant as it comes during a period of heightened regional conflict. The ability of the gas supply network to remain operational amidst such instability is essential for ensuring that European consumers continue to receive their necessary energy supplies without interruption.



