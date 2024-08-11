Ethiopian Airlines reveals plans to build Africa's largest airport

(MENAFN) Ethiopian has announced a significant infrastructure project with the signing of a contract to design a new USD6 billion airport, which is set to become the largest airport in Africa upon completion. According to state media reports, the new airport will be situated in Bishoftu, approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, and will cover an expansive area of 35 square kilometers. The airport is projected to handle up to 100 million annually once fully operational, with the construction expected to be completed within the next five years.



The development will be carried out in phases, with the first phase focusing on constructing facilities capable of accommodating 60 million passengers per year. The completion of the second phase will expand the airport's capacity to handle over 100 million passengers annually. Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO, Mesfin Tassew, emphasized that the detailed design of the airport will be developed with the airline’s involvement in selecting the contractors for the construction. This project will mark a significant leap in Africa’s airport infrastructure.



Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates from Paul International Airport, which has a maximum capacity of 25 million passengers per year. The new airport's capacity and size will position it as the largest in Africa once the project is fully realized. Ethiopian Airlines, which is Africa's largest carrier, reported revenues of USD7 billion for the 2023-24 fiscal year and served 17.1 million passengers, underscoring the need for such an expansive development.



