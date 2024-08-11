Kuwait Moi Arrests Culprit Behind Fintas Armed Robbery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior said on Sunday that the Criminal Investigation General Department arrested the culprit behind an armed robbery on an exchange office in Al-Fintas area.

The ministry's General Department of Security Relations and said in a statement that the culprit stormed the exchange office using a firearm and fled to an unknown destination on a stolen taxi, by threating the driver with a weapon.

The investigated and tracked down the suspect using surveillance cameras, where he confessed the crime, adding that authorities were currently taking all necessary legal measures against him. (end)

