Kuwait Moi Arrests Culprit Behind Fintas Armed Robbery
Date
8/11/2024 6:06:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said on Sunday that the Criminal Investigation General Department arrested the culprit behind an armed robbery on an exchange office in Al-Fintas area.
The ministry's General Department of Security Relations and media said in a statement that the culprit stormed the exchange office using a firearm and fled to an unknown destination on a stolen taxi, by threating the driver with a weapon.
The Police investigated and tracked down the suspect using surveillance cameras, where he confessed the crime, adding that authorities were currently taking all necessary legal measures against him. (end)
