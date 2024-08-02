TOI And GL Bajaj Educational Institutions Present The 11Th Right To Excellence Education Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi - August 1,2024 : The Times of India's flagship event, Right To Excellence, returns with its 11th Education Summit on August 3 in Greater Noida. This year's summit will examine India's evolving education system, focusing on digitization, skill-based training, and bridging the education-employment gap.



TOI partners with GL Bajaj Educational Institutions for Right To Excellence Education Summit



The Times of India's flagship property Right To Excellence returns with its 11th edition - Education Summit. Scheduled to take place on August 3 in Greater Noida, the event will take a closer look at India's education system, covering key topics including digitisation, skill-based training, education-employment gap and more.



Education holds the key to harnessing the potential of India's student population. Over the years, the Indian education system has undergone several changes. Flagship schemes have been introduced to ensure youngsters enter the workforce with the right skills. Technology and artificial intelligence has been adopted to make learning more accessible and efficient. The rise of edutech has further revolutionized education, by catering to the diverse needs of students across the country. Speaking about the Education Summit, Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, timesofindia, said, "Right To Excellence Education Summit will decode the reforms being implemented in the education sector and how they are shaping the future of education and employment in India. The event will bring together top educationists, policymakers and thought leaders to share insights on India's education system and how it is equipped to meet industry requirements."



The Education Summit is being sponsored by GL Bajaj Educational Institutions. Kartikay Agarwal, CEO of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, said, "Education is the cornerstone of innovation and progress. At GL Bajaj, we aspire to empower students with skills and mindsets that recast them into leaders who innovate, lead, and excel in an ever-evolving world and shape a brighter future."



On their commitment to creating future leaders, Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, stated, "Empowering youth through education is crucial for nation-building. At GL Bajaj, we are devoted to creating technopreneurs who would drive innovation and become leaders of tomorrow."



Here's an overview of how the Summit will unfold.



The event will begin with a welcome address by Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions.



Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, will be delivering the keynote speech, emphasizing on the role of government policies in fostering an inclusive and equitable education system.



Visually-impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, whose life was the subject of a recent Bollywood biopic, will share his inspirational life story during a fireside chat. He will discuss his academic journey and the battles he fought to pursue higher education.



Actor Vikrant Massey will reflect on his highly acclaimed film 12th Fail and his own educational journey as part of a session. He will reveal his personal connection to the character he played in the film and the role education plays in the personal growth of any individual.



Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU, Rishikesh Patankar, Vice President (Government Programs, A&A MEL) at NSDCS and Divya Gandotra Tandon, Director, Scoop Beats Pvt Ltd & COO, ASTNT Technologies will be speaking as part of a panel discussion on 'Bridging the Skills Gap: Equipping Students for Success in the AI Era'.



Kartikay Agarwal, CEO of GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, will be joining for a fireside chat on how students can navigate the transition from college to career.



Dr M Sasikumar, Exe Director, CDAC (The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Sanjeev Banzal, DG, Education and Research Network (ERNET India) and Dr Pratapsinh Desai, President at Indian Society of Technical Education, New Delhi will share their views during a session on 'Embracing Digital Transformation: Innovating Teaching and Learning in the Tech Age'.



The discussion on 'Preparing Students for Industry 4.0: Skills for the Future' will see the participation of Shruti Kapoor, Lead - Economic opportunities for youth | YuWaah (Generation Unlimited) UNICEF and Urvashi Prasad, Director, Niti Aayog.

