3D Printed Jewelry Market To Grow At CAGR Of 20% Through 2033 - Growing Market For Personalized Fashion And Style

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global 3D printed jewelry size is anticipated to grow from USD 5 billion to USD 30.95 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to technological advancements in 3D printing during the forecast period. Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5 billion in 2023 global 3D printed jewelry market will reach USD 30.95 billion in 2033. Three-dimensional printing, or 3D printing, is the process of creating three-dimensional items layer by layer using computer-aided imagery. Another name for it is additive manufacturing. This innovative technique has potential uses in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, apparel, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and vehicles. Jewellery is being made with it. Achieving sophisticated and elaborate creations that would be challenging to do with traditional jewellery making principles is made possible by 3D printing. It permits customisation and intricate designs. Waste is decreased by it. Because of its capacity for quick prototyping, it is also scalable. The level of customisation possible with 3D printed jewellery is one of its biggest benefits. Jewellery 3D printing frequently entails a number of processes that fall into the pre-, processing, and post-processing categories. Choosing the materials and designing them, then entering them into the software, constitute the pre-processing step. Printing the design layer by layer until the product is completed is the processing stage. The post-processing steps include cleaning, polishing, and any last touches that need to be done. A wide variety of jewellery items, including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, rings, and anklets, can be produced with 3D printing technology.

Key Insight of the Global 3D printed jewelry Market

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of inventions and technological breakthroughs, the area is leading the way. The existence of tech giants, start-ups, government support, and academic and research institutions is what propels this innovative atmosphere. They promote developments and enhancements in the hardware, materials, and technologies utilised in 3D printing, broadening the range of applications for this technology. The availability of 3D printed goods and the high per capita income both contribute to the market's expansion. The market is expanding due in part to a robust consumer demand for personalised goods, particularly in the fashion and apparel sectors. The regional market is also encouraged to grow and flourish by the increasing governmental and private investment in 3D printing technologies. Because the economy is experimental, new technologies can be adopted more readily.

In 2023, the stereolithography (SLA) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.95 billion.

The technology segment is divided into stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), digital light processing (DLP), fused depositing modelling (FDM), and others. In 2023, the stereolithography (SLA) segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39% and revenue of 1.95 billion.

In 2023, the gold segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 1.90 billion.

The material segment is divided into gold, silver, brass, bronze, polyamide, wax, alumide, and others. In 2023, the gold segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 1.90 billion.

In 2023, the jewelry stores segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and revenue of 3.30 billion.

The end user segment is divided into jewelry stores, malls and others. In 2023, the jewelry stores segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and revenue of 3.30 billion.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 20% 2033 Value Projection USD 30.95 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 Segments Covered Technology, Material and End-User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

An official collaboration to create precious metals for metal jet 3D printing was launched by HP and Legor Group SPA. Legor specializes in precious metal science for the fashion, electroplating, and jewelry industries. In order to facilitate "efficient and high-quality production," Legor claims to be the first firm to deliver HP Metal Jet 3D printing technology to the luxury and fashion accessory sectors. The Hub is a facility created to provide people the opportunity to experiment with and create fashion accessories and jewelry out of powdered precious and non-precious metal.



Driver: developments in technology.



The jewellery industry is among the areas where 3D printing technology has found new uses due to technological improvements. For example, the development of sophisticated printing methods has made it possible for artists to generate elaborate and complicated designs with accuracy, detail, speed, and minimal waste. Among these cutting-edge printing techniques are digital light processing (DLP), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), and stereolithography (SLA). Improvements in the materials used to print jewellery have also increased the end goods' durability and beauty. Software updates for 3D printing have improved reliability, accuracy, and speed of prototyping, making the process easier to use. Comparably, advancements in the hardware utilised in 3D printing have guaranteed cost savings, timely processing, consistent quality, and decreased downtime. The global market for 3D printed jewellery will therefore be driven by technological improvements and advancements since they allow for increased performance and efficiency.



Restraints: Expense factors.



3D printing is a cutting-edge technology that could revolutionise a wide range of businesses. It is still in the early phases of research and development. Because 3D printing technology is still relatively new, there is a limited supply, which drives up expenses. It is a cutting-edge, sophisticated, and sophisticated technology that needs specialised manpower, raw materials, software, hardware, and skilled labour to operate. The sophisticated tools, supplies, and other gear are pricey. The cost of manpower and software is likewise very high. Expenses are also increased by maintenance and energy usage. Because 3D printing technology is capital-intensive, cost considerations will impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The increasing recognition and adoption of 3D printed goods.



The market for customised clothing and style is expanding as a result of social media's expansion. Influencers in the fashion and beauty industries are accepting and endorsing customised apparel, accessories, jewellery, and cosmetics as the new standard. Millions of users and followers on social media are impacted by this. Personalised jewellery may become more popular in the future since consumers nowadays are more aware of and sensitive of their particular preferences and style. The strong demand from customers is further enhanced by their increasing disposable income. A rising number of industry participants are utilising 3D printing technology to meet consumer demand, acquire a competitive edge, and cut expenses for their companies. Thus, positive shifts in consumer preferences and inclinations will support the expansion of the worldwide 3D printed jewellery industry.



Challenges: Technological limitations.



3D printing technology is fairly new and its applications in many industries, including jewelry, is experimental as off now. The products of 3D printing technology have visible lines which are not appealing to consumers who purchase jewelry for their aesthetics and investment value. Furthermore, these products do not offer the same resolution and lustre as traditional jewelry pieces. There are material limitations as not many materials can be used to 3D printing jewelry which restricts choices for manufacturers unlike in the case of traditional jewelry making. The life-cycle, durability, reliability and wearability of 3D printed jewelry is less than traditional jewelry.

Therefore, the technological limitations that often lead to sub-par quality products will challenge the market's acceptance and growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the global 3D printed jewelry market are:



. Diana Law Printed Accessories

. EnvisionTEC

. Imaginarium

. Materialise

. MIRAKIN

. NERVOUS SYSTEM

. OLA Jewelry

. RADIAN

. Shapeways, Inc.

. Stratasys



By Technology



. Stereolithography (SLA)

. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

. Digital Light Processing (DLP)

. Fused Depositing Modelling (FDM)

. Others



By Material Type



. Gold

. Silver

. Brass

. Bronze

. Polyamide

. Wax

. Alumide

. Others



By End User



. Jewelry Stores

. Malls

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



