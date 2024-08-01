Mint Primer Landslides: Why They Are More Frequent & Lethal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The landslide in Wayanad in Kerala that has killed over 200 people is one of the biggest natural disasters to have struck the country in recent times. Mint looks at the spate of landslides in recent times, why they are on the rise and how, if at all, they can be mitigated.

Why is India so prone to landslides?

With the highest mountain range on the planet-the Himalayas that were formed due to the collision of Indian and Eurasian plates-India is among four countries with the highest landslide risks where the annual loss of life per 100 sq km is more than one. The other three countries are Colombia, Tajikistan and Nepal. Around 0.42 million sq. km or 12.6% of land area is prone to landslide hazard in India. Out of this, 0.18 million sq. km is in the Northeast Himalayas; 0.14 million sq. km in Northwest Himalayas; 0.09 million sq. km in Western Ghats and Konkan hills; and 0.01 million sq. km in Eastern Ghats of Aruku area in Andhra Pradesh.





What are the main causes of landslides?

The slow northward movement of the Indian plate towards China by about 5 cm every year causes continuous stress on mountain rocks rendering them friable, weak and prone to landslides and earthquakes. The Himalayas are prone to landslides of every kind- big and small, quick and creeping, ancient and new. The onset of the Southwest monsoon is the biggest trigger for landslides throughout the Himalayan range. The increase in frequency and severity is due to urbanization-cutting of trees and forests has changed the topography of the hills, loosened the soil and worsened the climate extremes of recent times.





Each year landslides cause economic losses worth billions of rupees. The Geological Survey of India estimates loss due to landslides at 1-2% of gross national product in India. The biggest impact is on farm output as landslides damage crops and forests. They also collapse highways and bridges, cutting off regions and impacting tourism.​

Is Kerala a hotspot for such calamities?

As per a risk assessment conducted by scientists on the basis of nearly 81,000 landslides recorded between 1998 and 2022 covering 147 districts in 17 states and 2 union territories, Kerala witnessed 6,039 landslides and was the worst-hit among non-Himalayan states. It accounts for the highest number of districts-f​our- in the top 10 most landslide prone districts in the country, ahead of Uttarakhand, Sikkim and J&K. Expansive agriculture by deforestation, and rising intensity of rains are cited as factors.





We can't prevent landslides entirely but steps can be taken to reduce their severity. Landslides are more frequent due to extreme weather events, environmental degradation and other human activity. There is an urgent need to protect and restore the flora and fauna of these regions which will also help in somewhat reversing the effects of climate change. We can also use technologies like artificial intelligence to identify landslide-prone zones and fence off areas where human habitation or activity can be barred.