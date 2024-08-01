Commander Of NG: Our Task Is To Ensure Treatment And Rehabilitation Of Soldiers Released From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Guard considers one of its main tasks to be ensuring quality and rehabilitation of released from Russian captivity.

National Guard Commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko wrote about this on , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that he personally met with the released after each exchange. According to the general, despite what they had to go through, they survived, have the willpower and fortitude to return to normal life.

"This is also where we have another task - to provide quality treatment and rehabilitation for them. To this end, we are developing rehabilitation centres, expanding the range and areas of treatment and diagnostics that we can provide to our servicemen," the National Guard commander stressed.

In particular, he noted that in April the National Guard received modern rehabilitation equipment worth almost EUR 500,000 from a German fund, which will enable more servicemen to undergo treatment and recover.

In addition, according to the commander, legal and social support for the families of servicemen who are in captivity or missing is also among the tasks of the National Guard.

He assured that the National Guard does not forget about the children of defenders whose parents are in captivity or have been killed defending Ukraine. "With the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and international organisations, children of these categories were involved in recreational activities outside and within Ukraine. During the year, holiday trips were organised to Germany, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Bulgaria, Spain, the USA, Poland, Austria and other countries," Pivnenko added.

Ukraine, NATO to create fivecenters for military personnel - Umerov

The commander also informed that on his initiative, letters were sent to the ambassadors of Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and France to Ukraine, the directors general of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the National Gendarmerie of the French Republic, the inspector general of the Qatar Internal Security Forces and the commander general of the Turkish Gendarmerie with a request to assist at the level of diplomatic measures and effective formats of international cooperation in the release of National Guard servicemen from Russian captivity.

"I want us to believe, to unite, to do everything possible to ensure that our defenders return from captivity , restore their physical and psychological health, and return to a full life," the general stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Pivnenko, 755 National Guardsmen have already been returned from Russian captivity.