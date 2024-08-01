Former Iranian FM Zarif Appointed VP For Strategic Affairs

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 2 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, yesterday appointed former Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as vice president for strategic affairs, and head of the Centre for Strategic Studies.

Pezeshkian made the appointment in a decree, after taking oath of office before the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, the report said.

In his decree, the Iranian president called on Zarif to monitor and directly inform him of major domestic and international developments, and the administration's extent of success in achieving the objectives set by the country's Constitution, as well as, implementing the 20-year vision document and general policies, introduced by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Zarif, 64, was Iran's foreign minister from 2013 to 2021, in the government of former President, Hassan Rouhani.

Pezeshkian on Sunday appointed Mohammad-Reza Aref, as his first vice president.


