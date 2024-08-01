Ukraine Introducing Electronic Export Licensing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian exporters will submit documents and receive licenses under a simplified procedure, i.e. in electronic format.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the amendments to the Order of the Ukrainian Economy Ministry 'On the Procedure for Licensing the Export of Goods' provide for submitting documents and receiving export licenses in electronic format.

“The digitalization of services provided by the state to businesses is one of the key components of deregulation. Currently, we are fully transferring the receipt of licenses by exporters to an electronic format. At the same time, we are working on a similar procedure simplification for importers,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

The list of necessary documents was reduced, while application forms and licenses were updated, as well as instructions for filling them out and the licensing procedure, which generally eases the process for businesses.

In order to receive an export license online, entrepreneurs need to go to the Foreign Economic Activity section on the website gov and upload the required documents in the user's account. After verification, the license will be sent by e-mail.

There is also an option to submit documents in paper format and receive the license by e-mail at the applicant's request.

A reminder that, for the duration of martial law, export and import licenses are provided free of charge. Therefore, one does not have to enclose a customs duty payment receipt.