Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 1st Aug 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,748.8 -1.4% 12.5% RSISX USD Index 1,719.6 -1.4% 12.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 9,433.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.1 # of Traded Companies 59 Traded Shares (mn)/d 28,185 # of Companies (Up) 30 Total Trades (#/d) 2,509 # of Companies (Down) 9 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,473 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,752 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 1.260 14.5% 48.2% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 0.780 13.0% 0.0% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.100 11.1% -23.1% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 43.750 6.7% 9.6% Al-Hilal Industries (UCM) IHLI 1.150 6.5% 27.8% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 20.250 -12.0% -3.1% National Islamic Bank BNAI 0.570 -9.5% 7.5% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.000 -9.1% -14.9% Economy Bank BEFI 0.200 -9.1% -33.3% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 0.700 -5.4% -47.8% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 4,594.5 3,480.7 48.7% Erbil Bank for Invest. & Fin. (NRM) BERI 1,112.0 842.4 11.8% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 605.8 458.9 6.4% Economy Bank BEFI 492.8 373.3 5.2% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 397.8 301.4 4.2%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,261 7,751.9 5,872.7 82.2% Industry 535 610.3 462.4 6.5% Agriculture 311 414.2 313.8 4.4% Telecom 210 388.2 294.1 4.1% Services 140 195.5 148.1 2.1% Hotels&Tourism 38 71.5 54.2 0.8% Insurance 13 1.4 1.0 0.0% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,509 9,433.0 7,146.2 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 10.1 bn shares of Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) on Jul. 28, valued at IQD1.1 bn and corresponding to 3.8% of BERI's capital.

Four cross transactions occurred on 12.0 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Jul. 29, Jul. 30, Jul. 31, and Aug. 1 valued at IQD4.2 bn and corresponding to %4.6 of BINT's capital. The location of the headquarters of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) has changed, moving to the new building which is located in Al-Mansour Area near Abu Jaafar Al-Mansour Square, opposite the Securities Commission, District 603, Alley 48, Building no. 12.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) resumed trading on Jul. 28 after holding its AGM on Jun. 11 in which they discussed and approved the resignation of the chartered accountant and appointing an auditor for 2023.

National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Jul. 29 after holding its AGM on Jul. 23 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.00669 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield.

Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) resumed trading on Jul. 30 after holding its AGM on Jul. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members. Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) resumed trading on Jul. 31 after holding its AGM on Jul. 28 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) starting Sep. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 12 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) starting Aug. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 15 to discuss and approve 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) starting Sep. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 10 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.