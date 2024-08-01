APG Introduces Innovative Lip Gloss Component With Keychain For On-The-Go Beauty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APGAZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- APackaging Group (APG) is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation in lip gloss packaging, the Lip Gloss Component (SKU: APG-420461) , featuring a convenient keychain design. This new product combines functionality and style, catering to the modern consumer's need for portability and customization."APG has always been at the forefront of packaging innovation, and our new Lip Gloss Component with a keychain is no exception," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "We understand the importance of convenience and aesthetics in beauty products, and this design delivers both."The new Lip Gloss Component is designed for a 9.5ml size, making it compact and easy to carry. Customers can choose from a variety of eye-catching colors and designs, with options for hot-stamp, silk-screen, gloss, or matte finishes. This level of customization ensures that each product can reflect the unique brand identity of APG's clients.Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG, added, "Our goal is to provide packaging solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients. With our new Lip Gloss Component, we offer a stylish and practical option that enhances the user experience."Founded in 2019 by CEO Helga Arminak, APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more. The company prides itself on being women-owned and committed to sustainable, eco-friendly practices.With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of its clients. This new packaging solution is another testament to the company's dedication to innovation and quality.For more information about APG's new Lip Gloss Component and other products, visit or email ....

