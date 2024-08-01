Complete Lab Systems Announces Cutting-Edge Real-Time PCR Solutions For Rapid Infectious Disease Detection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real-time PCR amplifies and detects target microbial DNA within a single reaction vessel, drastically cutting down pathogen detection times. This advanced method leverages a cycle of heating and cooling to amplify DNA, generating billions of copies from a single sample in under an hour. Recent advancements, including double amplification, multiplex PCR, and reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR), have further enhanced the sensitivity and specificity of detection, making real-time PCR a cornerstone of modern diagnostics.Real-time PCR is indispensable for infectious disease specialists due to its rapid and precise pathogen detection capabilities. It is particularly effective for detecting hard-to-culture organisms like Mycobacterium tuberculosis, providing results in as little as two hours compared to weeks with traditional methods. The technology also identifies antimicrobial resistance, aiding in the management of resistant strains of pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Helicobacter pylori.The technology played a crucial role in the early detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains the preferred method for initial diagnosis due to its accuracy and efficiency. Real-time PCR has also been instrumental in identifying and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 variants.Complete Lab Systems is committed to supporting healthcare providers with a comprehensive range of real-time PCR solutions. Their offerings include lyophilized multiplex COVID-19 molecular tests , RT-PCR and extraction instrumentation , reagents, swabs, and media.Complete Lab Systems is a leading provider of advanced diagnostic solutions, dedicated to enhancing healthcare outcomes through innovative technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to offer state-of-the-art products and services that support accurate and timely diagnosis.For more information about our real-time PCR solutions, please visit CompleteLabSystems .

