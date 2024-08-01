A Perfect Score: Qatari Beach Volleyball Stars Dominate Paris 2024 Olympic Pool Play
Doha, Qatar: Cherif Younesse and Ahmed Tijan, Qatar's beach volleyball team, secured a 2-0 victory against Australian newcomers Izac Carracher and Mark Nicolaidis in their final Pool A match.
The game took place today at the Eiffel Tower beach courts in Paris, propelling the Qatari duo to the top of their group standings.
This win marks a perfect run for the team, as they continue to showcase their exceptional skills on the Olympic stage.
The pair's flawless performance in the group stage demonstrates their dominance and sets a high bar for their upcoming matches in the tournament.
The Round of 16 will begin on August 4, followed by the quarter-finals two days later, and the semi-finals on August 8.
The gold medal match is set to take place on August 10.
