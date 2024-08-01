Dual Route Connecting Gulf To Europe To Extend To Black Sea Through Anatolia
The Development Road that will connect the Gulf to Europe will
also extend to the Black Sea. The Development Road that will enter
Turkiye from Shırnak Ovakoy will reach the Black Sea via Mardin,
Diyarbakır, Bingöl, and Erzurum.
It will open to Russia and Ukraine via the ports in the region.
While the planning and desk studies of the projects that will form
the infrastructure of the Development Road are being completed one
by one, new networks are being created to open it to different
geographies as well as Europe.
Among the plans is the opening of the Development Road to Asian
and Eastern European countries.
Within this scope, the Development Road coming from Iraq will
enter Turkiye via Shırnak Ovakoy. After entering Turkiye, the
Development Road that will open to Europe via Shırnak will continue
uninterrupted to Edirne with the new highway network to be
established. The Black Sea network, which will be a second route,
will be drawn via Mardin. The project will be opened to ports in
the Black Sea via Diyarbakır, Bingol, and Erzurum in the later
stages. It will reach Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia via sea from the
Black Sea. It will be distributed via land from there.
New work will be carried out on some of the roads that will
connect the Black Sea to the east. This route will shorten the
transportation time. The Development Road, which will also connect
to Kars and Iğdır via Erzurum, will reach countries such as Armenia
and Azerbaijan from there. Thus, commercial traffic will increase
both within the region and to third countries.
