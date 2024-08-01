Dual Route Connecting Gulf To Europe To Extend To Black Sea Through Anatolia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Development Road that will connect the Gulf to Europe will also extend to the Black Sea. The Development Road that will enter Turkiye from Shırnak Ovakoy will reach the Black Sea via Mardin, Diyarbakır, Bingöl, and Erzurum.

It will open to Russia and Ukraine via the in the region. While the planning and desk studies of the projects that will form the infrastructure of the Development Road are being completed one by one, new networks are being created to open it to different geographies as well as Europe.

Among the plans is the opening of the Development Road to Asian and Eastern European countries.

Within this scope, the Development Road coming from Iraq will enter Turkiye via Shırnak Ovakoy. After entering Turkiye, the Development Road that will open to Europe via Shırnak will continue uninterrupted to Edirne with the new highway network to be established. The Black Sea network, which will be a second route, will be drawn via Mardin. The project will be opened to ports in the Black Sea via Diyarbakır, Bingol, and Erzurum in the later stages. It will reach Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia via sea from the Black Sea. It will be distributed via land from there.

New work will be carried out on some of the roads that will connect the Black Sea to the east. This route will shorten the transportation time. The Development Road, which will also connect to Kars and Iğdır via Erzurum, will reach countries such as Armenia and Azerbaijan from there. Thus, commercial traffic will increase both within the region and to third countries.