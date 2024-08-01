The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dennis H. Sabourin As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dennis

H. Sabourin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Business Litigation Law.

Dennis Sabourin

Continue Reading

With over four decades of legal experience, Dennis H. Sabourin, Esq., stands as a pillar of expertise in business litigation law, providing unparalleled legal representation to clients in a wide array of business law matters. Specializing in business transactions, asset protection arrangements, contract disputes, estate planning, and employment law, Mr. Sabourin's dedication to his craft has earned him a distinguished reputation in the legal community.

Mr.

Sabourin's academic journey laid the groundwork for his illustrious career, beginning with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont. He continued his academic pursuits at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree. Further enhancing his expertise, Mr. Sabourin obtained an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida, solidifying his proficiency in complex tax matters.

Throughout his career, Mr. Sabourin has been actively involved in professional associations, including the Washington State Bar Association, the Florida Bar, and the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. He has also served as the former chair of the

Essex County Bar Association tax section, demonstrating his commitment to legal excellence and professional development.

Mr. Sabourin's illustrious career spans prestigious law firms such as Carney, Smith,

Badley & Spellman, P.C. of Seattle, Washington, and Hannoch Weisman, P.C. of New Jersey. With a track record of success representing clients in various state and federal courts and appellate courts, Mr. Sabourin's expertise and advocacy skills are unmatched in the field of business litigation law.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Sabourin attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family. With heartfelt gratitude to his wife,

Martina C. Sabourin, Ph.D., and his three children, Mr. Sabourin acknowledges their steadfast encouragement and understanding throughout his career journey.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sabourin envisions continued growth and success in his legal practice, driven by his unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving his clients' needs. With a legacy built on integrity, expertise, and passion for the law, Dennis H. Sabourin, Esq., remains at the forefront of business litigation law, shaping the landscape of legal excellence for years to come.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle