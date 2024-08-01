Indian Grand Prix Confirmed From 2025 Season On Motogp Calendar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Dorna, the organisers for the MotoGP World Championships, on Thursday confirmed that it has agreed on a new contract with the of Uttar Pradesh and confirmed that the Indian Grand Prix will be part of the MotoGP calendar from 2025. Dorna confirmed this on Thursday on the occasion of announcing a new three-year agreement with Eurosport, until 2026 inclusive.

Eurosport India and MotoGP aim to leverage the momentum gained from extending the deal to elevate motorcycle racing in the country, and fans can look forward to more thrilling races, insightful commentary, and exclusive content in the upcoming seasons. With increasing viewership of MotoGP in India, the future of the sport across the subcontinent looks bright.

The agreement also affirms Eurosport India as the exclusive home of MotoGP in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives. This strategic move reflects Eurosport India's commitment to fostering a vibrant motorsports community and delivering top-tier content.

In a recent briefing, Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, discussed the strategic importance of this partnership in boosting the motorsports culture in India.

This renewal underscores Eurosport India's role as a pioneering force in sports broadcasting and ensures that Eurosport India will be at the forefront of transforming race weekends into electrifying spectacles, setting new benchmarks for sports entertainment across India and the subcontinent.

To further expand the sport's reach; Eurosport India has enlisted star cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to broaden its audience beyond the motorcycling community. Utilizing cutting-edge broadcast technology and in-depth programming, Eurosport India aims to provide an exceptional viewing experience for MotoGPTM fans across the subcontinent.

Eurosport India's comprehensive coverage of MotoGP, including Moto2 and Moto3, will expand the sport's reach and fanbase nationwide.