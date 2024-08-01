FM, German Lawmaker Discuss Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, met with MP Ulrich Lichte, the Foreign Policy Spokesman for the Free Party and a member of the German House of Representatives, to discuss ways to improve Jordanian-German relations across a range of topics.The discussion covered the latest developments in the area's situation as well as the attempts to defuse the situation and bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.Lichte emphasized that his nation views Jordan as a cornerstone of Middle East stability.In addition, he reaffirmed that his nation supports Jordan in its crucial role in the region and emphasized that the two-state solution is the only path to regional peace.He continued, "We are aware of the suffering of people in Gaza and the entire region."