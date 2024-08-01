15 Stadiums, 5 Cities In Saudi World Cup Bid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia will host the 48-team 2034 in fifteen stadiums across five cities, including eight in the capital, state said yesterday. The bid outlines five proposed host cities for the tournament, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, SPA said. They will feature 15 advanced stadiums, eleven of which are new, according to the agency. Riyadh will be home to eight stadiums, including the new King Salman Stadium. To host the 48-team World Cup, the kingdom needs 14 all-seater stadiums capable of holding at least 40,000 people.

