15 Stadiums, 5 Cities In Saudi World Cup Bid
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia will host the 48-team World Cup 2034 tournament in fifteen stadiums across five cities, including eight in the capital, state media said yesterday. The bid book outlines five proposed host cities for the tournament, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, SPA said. They will feature 15 advanced stadiums, eleven of which are new, according to the agency. Riyadh will be home to eight stadiums, including the new King Salman Stadium. To host the 48-team World Cup, the kingdom needs 14 all-seater stadiums capable of holding at least 40,000 people.
MENAFN01082024000067011011ID1108507589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.