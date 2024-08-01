Kuwait Will Not Be Base For Attacks On Neighbors - Army
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will never be used as a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries, the spokesman for the defense Ministry Colonel Hamad Al-Saqer said on Thursday.
Kuwait authorities will not allow the use of the country's lands or airspace to carry out military operations against neighbors and allies, he was cited as saying in a military statement, denying the veracity of reports alleging otherwise. (end)
nam
MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108507594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.