Kuwait Will Not Be Base For Attacks On Neighbors - Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will never be used as a launchpad for on neighboring countries, the spokesman for the defense Colonel Hamad Al-Saqer said on Thursday.

Kuwait authorities will not allow the use of the country's lands or airspace to carry out military operations against neighbors and allies, he was cited as saying in a military statement, denying the veracity of reports alleging otherwise. (end)

