عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Will Not Be Base For Attacks On Neighbors - Army

Kuwait Will Not Be Base For Attacks On Neighbors - Army


8/1/2024 3:05:38 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will never be used as a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries, the spokesman for the defense Ministry Colonel Hamad Al-Saqer said on Thursday.
Kuwait authorities will not allow the use of the country's lands or airspace to carry out military operations against neighbors and allies, he was cited as saying in a military statement, denying the veracity of reports alleging otherwise. (end)
nam



MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108507594


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search