FM, German Lawmaker Discuss Ties, Region
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, met with MP Ulrich Lichte, the Foreign Policy Spokesman for the Free Democratic
Party and a member of the German House of Representatives, to discuss ways to improve Jordanian-German relations across a range of topics.
The discussion covered the latest developments in the area's situation as well as the attempts to defuse the situation and bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.
Lichte emphasized that his nation views Jordan as a cornerstone of Middle East stability.
In addition, he reaffirmed that his nation supports Jordan in its crucial role in the region and emphasized that the two-state solution is the only path to regional peace.
He continued, "We are aware of the suffering of people in Gaza and the entire region."
