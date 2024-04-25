2024 Halo Awards Announce Corporation And Nonprofit Of The Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Engage for Good, the leading company empowering corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships, announces their most coveted Halo Awards: Google is the Corporation of the Year, and charity: water is the Nonprofit of the Year.

To win this award, both organizations have shown years of commitment to pursuing innovative new partnership models that align the resources of nonprofits and corporations to create an impact on the cause and the business. Both winners were chosen by a panel of four esteemed leaders from the nonprofits and companies that have won this coveted award in previous years. Previous winners have included REI, CVS Health, P&G, The Trevor Project, Save the Children, DonorsChoose, and more.

The winners will be recognized at the annual Engage for Good Conference on May 14-16 in Minneapolis, MN.

“Google and charity: water continue to demonstrate the power of corporate philanthropy to have a transformational impact on the most critical issues of our time. In a time when corporate philanthropy is facing numerous challenges, the work of these organizations further proves how cross-sector partnerships can drive positive business and social impact outcomes,” said Engage for Good CEO Muneer Panjwani.

Google has a history of using their employee's talent and the organization's expertise in AI to support the implementation of technology solutions that can greatly increase a nonprofit's ability to have an impact. Their model not only provides technical solutions but also offers Google employees working pro bono to support these projects full-time for a six-month period through the Google Fellowship, as well as grants and in-kind product support to help sustain the technology for long-term success. Through this model, they have helped organizations develop ways to identify antibiotic resistance with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), supported GiveDirectly's use of AI to identify where to send vital aid, and most recently launched Google Accelerator: Generative AI, an AI accelerator program that is providing $20 million in funding across the 21 organizations in the first cohort.

“Google is committed to bringing the best of Google, including grant funding, in-kind donations, and what we think is our most valuable resource, our people, to help nonprofits build and launch products that can truly move the needle on some of society's biggest challenges,” said Jen Carter, Global Head of Technology at Google.“We are humbled to receive this award from Engage for Good and honored to have played a part in enabling nonprofits to scale their impact.”

charity: water has innovation as a core part of their impact model. As a nonprofit organization focused on bringing clean and safe water to people around the world, the organization has distinguished itself with a radically transparent model that sends 100% of public donations to the field. The organization has created powerful and unique ways to engage corporations in their mission, most recently partnering with Kalahari Resorts and Conventions to provide clean water to 1 million people. They have also implemented groundbreaking technology solutions, such as developing a remote IoT sensor that allows charity: water and its partners to more efficiently identify water projects that need maintenance. These technologies provide their donors and partners unparalleled access to impact metrics that drive further investment in charity: water's work.

“Winning Engage for Good's Nonprofit of the Year Halo Award is a powerful recognition of the ways we have developed innovative programs and partnerships to end the world's water crisis,” said Scott Harrison, CEO of charity: water.“We're proud to partner with the world's greatest brands, working together until every single person on Earth has access to clean water.”

Google and charity: Water will be recognized at the annual Engage for Good Conference on May 14-16 in Minneapolis, MN, along with additional Halo Award winners across 15 categories, and the“Best of the Best” award sponsored by For Momentum.

About Google

Google, Google's philanthropy, brings the best of Google to help solve some of the world's biggest challenges combining funding, product donations and technical expertise to support underserved communities and provide opportunity for everyone.

Google engages nonprofits, social enterprises and civic entities who make a significant impact on the communities they serve, and whose work has the potential to produce scalable, meaningful change.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. With powerful storytelling and a radically transparent model that ensures 100% of every public donation funds clean water, charity: water has mobilized supporters from more than 150 countries to help end the water crisis. They work exclusively with experienced local partners to build sustainable, community-led water projects and prove each one with innovative technology.

Since 2006 in New York and 2017 in London, charity: water has funded over 152,000 water projects across 29 countries to help more than 18.4 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation. For more information, visit charitywater.

Engage for Good

Engage for Good is the leading company empowering nonprofit and corporate social impact leaders with the resources, expertise and community they need to build cross-sector partnerships that benefit the cause and business. For over twenty years, the organization has nurtured and celebrated the best social impact and cause marketing initiatives The company's portfolio of offerings include: a national conference, the Halo Awards, a series of educational webinars and a podcast featuring topical experts, as well as a monthly newsletter, educational guides, a job board, and membership program. For more information, visit