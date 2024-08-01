Qatar Central Bank Issues Treasury Bills, Islamic Bonds Worth QR2.5 Billion
QNA
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills and Islamic bonds for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 301 days and 364 days worth QR 2.5 billion.
The QCB annouced today, August 1,that the treasury bills issues were distributed as follows: QR 300 million for a period of 7 days (new issue) at an interest rate of 5.7822 percent, QR 500 million for a period of 28 days (addition to an existing issue) at an interest rate of 5.7954 percent, QR 500 million for a period of 91 days (addition to an existing issue) at an interest rate of 5.7459 percent, QR 500 million for a period of 182 days (addition to an existing issue) at an interest rate of 5.5707 percent, QR 500 million for a period of 301 days (addition to an existing issue) at an interest rate of 5.3294 percent, and QR 200 million for a period of 364 days (new issue) at an interest rate of 5.2235 percent.
The total private bids for treasury bills and Islamic bonds amounted to QR7.9 billion.
