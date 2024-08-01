Safadi, French Counterpart Discuss Halting Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, spoke with Stephane Segornet, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, over the phone to discuss what needs to be done to halt the dangerous escalation occurring in the Middle East region.Safadi and Segornet also talked about the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as well as the attempts to halt the aggression directed towards Gaza and put an end to the catastrophe it faces.The two ministers also spoke on how to improve bilateral ties and broaden their areas of cooperation.