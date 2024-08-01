25 Party Lists And 174 Local Lists Apply For Candidacy On Last Day: IEC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra)-- After a three-day period, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) declared that it had received 199 applications to run on both local and general lists for the 2024 parliamentary elections, bringing the total number of candidates to 1,651.According to Muhammad Khair Al-Rawashdeh, the IEC's spokesperson, there were 25 party lists and party alliances that filed candidacy applications in the general district. These lists comprised 697 male and female candidates and represented 36 of the 38 parties that were registered, as per the database in the authority's party registry.In a statement released, on Thursday, Al-Rawashdeh clarified that five alliances, comprising sixteen parties, submitted candidacy applications among these lists.Throughout terms of local electoral lists, there were 174 of them throughout the Kingdom, with 954 male and female candidates spread across 18 electoral districts.Al-Rawashdeh noted that nomination applications were accepted for three days, with today, Thursday, being the final day to submit them. Applications were accepted until the conclusion of official business hours.The IIEC's Board of Commissioners has been reviewing candidacy applications since yesterday, Wednesday, to make sure the candidates match the requirements.