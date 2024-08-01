(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing New Digital Art and Generated Art Categories BREA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. [i], a leading global provider of visual solutions, is thrilled to kick off the much-anticipated ColorPro Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year of the company's commitment to inspiring and empowering creators worldwide. This year's theme, "Momentum," invites creators to the boundless of momentum, riding its unstoppable wave toward the horizons of their dreams and aspirations.

Submissions are open from now until September 24th, 2024.

The 5th ColorPro Awards : MOMENTUM Teaser





ViewSonic Opens Entries for The 5th ColorPro Awards: Momentum Over the past five years, the ColorPro Awards have transformed from a photography contest into a global celebration of diverse visual arts. This year, the competition expands beyond photography and videography, introducing a special award for the Digital Art category and the People's Choice Award for the Generated Art category. The newly introduced Generated Art category, designed to ignite and explore the creative potential of new artistic tools, will have its entries shortlisted by experts before opening to public voting, empowering the

ColorPro Community to decide the winner. Meanwhile, industry professionals will evaluate entries and determine the winners in the Photography, Videography, and Digital Art categories. Category winners will receive prizes from a pool valued at approximately $24,000 USD. These prizes include cash awards, top-of-the-line ColorPro monitors, and a suite of products and memberships designed to optimize creative workflows, including PANTONE and Calibrite products, a 1-year Shoot The Frame Premium membership, and a 1-year Tinyspace membership. Furthermore, winners will gain global exposure through ColorPro's digital channels, award ceremonies, exhibitions, and long-term collaborations as ColorPro Partners. "We are excited to launch the fifth ColorPro Awards and continue our mission to inspire and empower creators around the world. Each year, we see astounding creativity and innovation, and this year's theme, 'Momentum,' perfectly encapsulates the forward-driving energy we hope to ignite in our participants," stated Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "By introducing new categories for Digital Art and Generated Art, we aim to broaden the scope of creative expression and provide even more opportunities for artists to showcase their talents." Notably, industry leaders SHOOTERS, PANTONE®, Tinyspace, Calibrite, Shoot The Frame and The Design Kids will not only host workshops and promotional activities during the awards but also serve as esteemed members of the judging panel. This panel of internationally acclaimed photographers, videographers, and digital artists will review the submissions, ensuring impartiality and recognizing excellence in artistic expression. Entries will be evaluated based on their storytelling, aesthetics, creativity, relevance to the awards theme, and execution. ViewSonic also invites five advocates to share their narratives of "Momentum." Andrea Astarita, a renowned photographer, describes "Momentum" as "freezing a moment where movement is captured in time, communicating the energy and dynamism of the subject in motion." His photographs highlight how momentum is ever-present in our surroundings. Tim Burgess, an acclaimed nature photographer and videographer, connects "Momentum" with the immense energy of ocean waters. In his video, "The Great Migration," he captures the migration of humpback whales, showcasing their incredible momentum as they traverse the Pacific in large pods, demonstrating immense power when they breach the ocean's surface. Discover more artwork and visual arts tips from The 5th ColorPro Awards advocates at pro-tips

[i] ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the host and sponsor of the contest. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp., located in California, USA.

About ViewSonic



Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at .

About SHOOTERS

SHOOTERS is a global creative community that hosts unique energy-filled events for creators to shoot, network, and meet like minded people from around the world. Since its inception in 2016, the community has harnessed the power of social media to grow into the millions, continuing to expand rapidly worldwide. With 12 hubs around the globe and more on the horizon, SHOOTERS welcomes new members to join its ever-growing community.

or explore @world

and @uk

on Instagram.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories.



and connect with Pantone on

Instagram ,

Facebook , and

LinkedIn .

About Tinyspace

Tinyspace is a premier portfolio, resume, and job application platform designed to help UX, UI, CX, product, service, and graphic design professionals land their next gig. Discover more at .

About Calibrite

Calibrite is dedicated to providing the very best solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color-critical workflow.



About Shoot The Frame

Shoot The Frame, launched in 2012, hosts monthly photography competitions. Join professional and amateur photographers from around the globe and enter your best portrait, landscape, and wildlife photos for a chance to win fantastic prizes and international exposure.

Learn more at

About The Design Kids

TDK (The Design Kids) is a global online resource and local offline communities around the world, for thousands of student and graduate graphic designers. We aim to educate, inspire and connect you to the design industry.

We aim to educate, inspire and connect you to the design industry.



