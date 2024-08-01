Chris Evans Thanks Jackman, Reynolds And Levy For 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) star Chris Evans has shared words of appreciation for his fellow actors and Marvel superheroes Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

With Marvel getting somewhat resurrected with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans has expressed his gratitude to his co-actors from the film.

Evans has a surprise cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', and the took the opportunity to share a throwback behind-the-scenes picture of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' where Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds can be seen dressed up in their superhero suits.

Evans, who essays the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wrote on the picture,“Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie."

He added,“They're three of the nicest guys you'll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart."

'Deadpool & Wolverine' features many guest appearances, including by Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Ryan's wife Blake Lively.

The film minted $211 million in its opening weekend.

With the film garnering positive response, Marvel studios can now breathe a sigh of relief as lately a slew of their movies and webseries have proved disasters.

Now, all eyes are on Robert Downey Jr. as the studio has brought him back to save their sinking ship.

The actor, who changed the tides for Marvel as billionaire 'Tony Stark' and 'Iron Man', will next be seen in the role of Doctor Doom.

The announcement was made at the San-Diego Comic-Con where Robert dramatically walked in and removed his mask in his signature pose.