Family Fun: Celebree School Shares New Ways To Encourage Skill Development During The Summer

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between summer camps, trips to the beach, and time outdoors, the summer is a busy season to pack in all the fun before back-to-school begins. With that, Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, urges families to use this summer to develop their children's life skills by engaging in new activities together.

Summer is a season filled with fun for kids; however, it is also a time where children learn and advance essential life skills such as empathy and creativity, as well as healthy habits such as family bonding and an active lifestyle. These skills are fueled even further by parental involvement and supervision. That's why Celebree School experts implore parents to take an active role in their children's summer plans and engage in fun activities the whole family will enjoy.

"90% of a child's brain develops before the age of 5," said Kristen Miller, Director of Education at Celebree School . "If in that time a child is exposed to healthy habits, family bonding, and the learning opportunities outdoor exploration can afford, they are setting themselves up for a lifetime of positive habits and a balanced lifestyle."

As the leading experts in early childhood education, Celebree School offers the following activities that can harness and develop new skills, incorporate the whole family, and offer a fun and inexpensive summer experience:

Whether you are tending a big patch of land with an assortment of fruits and vegetables or a few potted herbs on a patio, the benefits of gardening with your children are the same.Learning where food comes from and how to take care of plants helps a child make the connection between the garden and their meals. Physically planting seeds and digging in the dirt assists in strengthening fine motor skills and big muscle skills and gets them outside in the fresh air and reduces a sedentary lifestyle.: Throw on a bathing suit and play in water! This can be your own pool, a community pool, splashpad, an inflatable kiddie pool, sprinkler, water in buckets and some sponges, or a local stream or river in a nearby park.Children love to explore the texture and sensations of water and benefit from the natural stress relief that water offers. Give a child some measuring cups and spoons and turn this into an experiment that includes math talk and exploring water displacement theories. Jumping, splashing, and swimming all further develop gross motor skills; just be sure to practice water safety!: This is a free activity that can be done right in your own backyard or nearby park. Grab a mason jar, punch some holes in the lid and go outside and catch lightening bugs!These little bugs are a great introduction to insects for your child and will show them that bugs are not scary. Use this time to teach your child about bioluminescence and actually use the word, bioluminescence, to describe the chemical reaction that causes the bug to light up. Talk about how they use these lights to communicate with each other, perhaps even make up what the bugs are saying to one another, this helps encourage children to be creative.

While outdoor play is extremely vital, Celebree recommends incorporating family outing days and camp into children's summer routines as well. Whether it be the zoo, a park, museums, or other local family venues, the Celebree team underscores the importance of socializing outside of the household for developing communication and empathy skills.

Camp is another avenue for children to grow these skills, as it allows them to engage in new activities and socialize with peers their age. This year, Celebree Summer Camps saw an impressive 93% enrollment across its 26 camp s , where children participate in themed days, classic summer activities, and travel to off-site venues like the movies, laser tag, pottery painting, and more, giving them opportunities to meet new people and try new things.

"Exposing children to new ideas, places, hobbies and more all open a child's mind to broadened ideas and new passions," continues Miller . "Children learn from their surrounding and activities they are exposed to. By providing them with new facets to explore, you open the opportunity for future development."

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and SmallTM, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands , merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

