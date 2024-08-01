Bomb Pop Brings Summer Camp to the Metaverse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Iconic Ice Pop Brand's One-of-a-Kind Digital Camp in Roblox

LE MARS, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite ice pop brand, Bomb Pop, has returned to Roblox for the second consecutive year. In partnership with Moonrock, the iconic brand has launched Camp Bomb Pop so gamers can enjoy virtual summer camp from their homes throughout August.

Following the success of its Restaurant Tycoon 2 integration last year, Bomb Pop will now give users a unique digital camp experience in Roblox's popular role-playing game, Bayside High School that has 330M+ visits. The integration will grant gamers access to limited-edition Bomb Pop items, such as red, white, and blue kayaks, grills, hammocks, and tents, to role-play and decorate their lockers.

Lana Rae , with a combined follower count of 6m, will support Camp Bomb Pop with pre- and post-launch content across TikTok and YouTube. Best known for their Roblox personas, Kat and Lana will showcase the perfect summer pairing of gaming and eating Bomb Pop through their content.

"By collaborating with the popular gaming platform to create in-game experiences and leveraging innovative technology to enhance user engagement and brand visibility within the gaming community, we can strengthen our relationship with Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers," said Senior Brand Manager of Bomb Pop Alnese Thomas.

"Camp Bomb Pop provides us with an opportunity to capture the attention and enthusiasm of young gamers where they already spend most of their time during the summer months in the metaverse! Bomb Pop is already naturally associated with summer fun, so we're excited to surprise and delight consumers with this activation," continued Thomas.

To play Camp Bomb Pop, check out Bayside High School on Roblox starting August 1 here , and for more info, check out the teaser here . Bomb Pop is available nationwide at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $4.29 for a box of a dozen 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop at a location near you, visit

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at .

