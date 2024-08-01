US claims it made 'defensive' attack in Iraq

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United States military executed an on fighters within Iraq, characterized as a defensive measure to thwart an imminent threat posed by drones targeting United States and allied troops. According to a United States official, the strike occurred at a base utilized by Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) south of Baghdad, resulting in the deaths of four individuals associated with Iran-aligned militias and injuring four others.



The United States Department of Defense clarified the rationale behind the airstrike, stating it was a response to recent activities indicating an impending drone attack deemed hazardous to United States and Coalition Forces. Emphasizing the right to self-defense, United States authorities underscored their commitment to taking necessary actions to safeguard their personnel and interests in the region.



Tensions have surged in Iraq following resumed rocket assaults by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group comprising Iran-backed militias, targeting United States military installations in Iraq and eastern Syria. These attacks escalated in the wake of heightened conflict dynamics triggered by events such as the Israel-Gaza war.



The airstrike in Iraq coincides with heightened regional instability exacerbated by recent Israeli military actions. Earlier the same day, Israel conducted an airstrike in a southern Beirut suburb, targeting a Hezbollah commander in retaliation for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, resulting in the tragic deaths of 12 children. The strike in Beirut claimed at least three lives, including those of a woman and child, and left approximately 74 others injured.



While the Israeli army asserted the elimination of Fouad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsen, the head of Hezbollah's military operations, Hezbollah itself has yet to confirm his death. These developments underscore the volatility of the Middle East, where military actions and retaliations contribute to a precarious security landscape with implications for regional stability and international relations.

