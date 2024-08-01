50 Cent Feels He 'Wasted Too Much Time' Arguing With Rap Rivals

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) 50 Cent, who has feuded with names such as Ja Rule, Joe, and Cam'ron during the course of his career, looks back at it with regret.

"Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing, me and Fat Joe, me and Cam'ron. There's other guys like Jadakiss, we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature," said the rapper, while speaking to Reporter.

"It wasn't like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other. It went on more with Joe because he's more like me, he's closer in character to me. When we're at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time," he added.

Talking about feuds, earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar and Drake exchanged a series of high-profile diss records. 50 Cents, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, feels hip-hop is a "competitive" genre of music and that rap feuds can actually be healthy for the culture of hip-hop.

He said: "This is hip-hop. I think it's competitive to a degree, obviously.

"Even Drake, his position and the attitude and his choices, those are 50 Cent choices... When it becomes Drake versus Kendrick, it's because it's the only thing you can put up against Drake's success."

What's more, the "In Da Club" hitmaker is convinced that the feud won't harm Drake's album sales, reports co.

He explained: "I don't see a loss for Drake. The people who bought Drake material are going to buy Drake material when his next song comes out."