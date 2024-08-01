Pop Girl Group ‘W.I.S.H’ Kicks Off Youtube Fan Fest With Sunidhi's ‘Crazy Kiya Re’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Pop girl group 'W.i.S.H' kicked off the YouTube Fan Fest 2024 in Mumbai by crooning 'Crazy Kiya Re', a song by their biggest inspiration Sunidhi Chauhan.

The high-energy performance witnessed the entry of the powerhouse herself, Sunidhi, turning an already spectacular show into a full-blown sensation.

In a statement, the said:“Sunidhi Chauhan is one of our biggest inspirations. To share the stage with her, and to introduce her act at YTFF has been an absolute pleasure for all of us, truly a wish come true.”

The synergy between the rising stars of Indian pop and Sunidhi was nothing short of magical, with their combined performance turning into an instant sensation.

The 40-year-old singer is known for her vocal range and versatility. She has recorded songs for films in several Indian languages.

Hailing from Delhi, Sunidhi began performing at the age of five, and made her career debut at the age of 13 with the 1996 film 'Shastra'.

She won her first singing reality show titled 'Meri Awaz Suno', and rose to fame after recording 'Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi' from the 1999 movie 'Mast'.

Her second breakthrough came in 2000 with the song "Mehboob Mere" from the movie 'Fiza'.

Sunidhi has belted out hits like 'Aisa Champion Kahan', 'Meri Payal Bole', 'Hum To Mohabbat Karega', 'Do Pyaar Karne Wale', 'Aiyo Aiyo Rama', 'Bumbro', 'Ta Thaiya Ta Thaiya', 'Mujhko Neend Aa Rahi Hai', 'Haan Mera Deewaanapan', 'Say Shava Shava', 'Tujhe Dekha Jabse', 'Khullam Khulla Pyar', 'Aa Bhi Ja', 'Skubi Dubi Du', and 'Nasha Nasha', among many others.

She has also been the judge on singing reality shows 'Indian Idol 5', 'Indian Idol 6', 'The Voice', and 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'.

On the personal front, Sunidhi is married to music composer Hitesh Sonik. They have a baby boy, Tegh.