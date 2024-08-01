China, India Agree To Speed Up Negotiations On Borders Disputes
QNA
Beijing: China and India have agreed to accelerate negotiations on their border disputes and move beyond the border situation as soon as possible.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting of officials from both sides that Beijing and New Delhi agreed to continue to maintain peace in the border area and reach a solution acceptable to both countries.
Last month, Indian army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said that amid the ongoing border dispute with China in the Ladakh region, his 1.3 million-strong army remains ready and capable of meeting all current and future security challenges facing his country.
