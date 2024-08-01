Prisoner From Gaza Dies Due To Torture In Israeli Prison
QNA
Gaza: The Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners announced today, August 1, the martyrdom of a prisoner from the Gaza Strip inside the Israeli Occupation prisons.
The Ministry said in a statement that the prisoner Omar Abdel Aziz Junaid, 26, was martyred inside the occupation prisons after being subjected to investigation and severe torture, stressing that Junaid is not the only prisoner who was martyred under torture, but there were dozens like him, all of whom were in the Sde Teiman prison.
The Ministry quoted the father of the martyr that they received a call today about Junaid's martyrdom on June 17 under investigation and torture, without further details.
The Israeli occupation had arrested the martyr Junaid and his brother Yasser from their home in Jabalia last December, and throughout that period his family did not know his fate even after his brother Yasser was released last April.
